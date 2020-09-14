American International Group Inc. Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ambarella worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ambarella by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after buying an additional 430,915 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $6,978,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $6,530,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ambarella by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after buying an additional 133,617 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $5,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,072.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $58,180.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,381.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $50.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 1.22. Ambarella Inc has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.73.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

