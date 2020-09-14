Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Stake Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Triton International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Triton International by 4.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Triton International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 43,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Triton International by 102.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Triton International by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

TRTN stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. Triton International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Triton International’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Triton International Ltd will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRTN. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Triton International from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Triton International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

