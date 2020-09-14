American International Group Inc. Acquires 1,840 Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 267.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 58.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth $73,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on CareDx from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 13,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $478,304.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,632,177.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,190 shares of company stock worth $1,774,847. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $33.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.26. CareDx Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 1.00.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.