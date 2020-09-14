American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Editas Medicine worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EDIT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 182.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 36.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth about $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,784.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $522,000. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.03. Editas Medicine Inc has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 361.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.