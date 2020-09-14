American International Group Inc. Sells 36,720 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 84.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,720 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,008,000 after acquiring an additional 347,712 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,544,000.

IWM opened at $149.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

