Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 20.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 13.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 30.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 288,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 66,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $23.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 0.46. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

