Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 146,639 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 83.2% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lamb Weston by 15.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after buying an additional 38,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,204,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,786,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 50.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LW. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

LW stock opened at $63.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The firm had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.80%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.