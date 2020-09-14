Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,639 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 133.0% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,662 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 262.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,111,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 805,253 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 53.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,978,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,612,000 after acquiring an additional 692,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Shares of STLD opened at $29.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

