Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,478 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Applied Therapeutics worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APLT opened at $24.26 on Monday. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.58). As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APLT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Applied Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $239,740.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,488.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $466,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,704,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,789. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.