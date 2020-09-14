COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Holdings Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.26% of COSTAMARE INC/SH worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $5.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $111.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.41 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About COSTAMARE INC/SH

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

