Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 45,528 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth $871,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Allegion by 29,232.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 95,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 95,007 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Allegion by 235.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,266,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,094,000 after purchasing an additional 889,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Allegion by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

Shares of ALLE opened at $97.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.97 and a 200-day moving average of $101.46. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

