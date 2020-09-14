American International Group Inc. Has $918,000 Stock Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 2,196.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 63.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 35.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter worth $193,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $24.18 on Monday. Zogenix, Inc. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.06. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

