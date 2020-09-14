American International Group Inc. Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CareDx worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CareDx by 267.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CareDx by 58.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $342,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,974 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,730.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 51,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,847 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CareDx from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $33.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 1.00. CareDx Inc has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

