American International Group Inc. Has $952,000 Stock Position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Knowles worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,284.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KN opened at $14.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.12, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. Knowles Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.41 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

