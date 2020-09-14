Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,111 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 841.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 485,014 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,792,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after buying an additional 208,446 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 91.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 433,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 206,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 3,543.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 172,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 177,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of CVI opened at $13.92 on Monday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $48.43. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

