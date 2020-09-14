American International Group Inc. Sells 227,253 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,688 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 227,253 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.53. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

