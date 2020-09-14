Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Position Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,953,000 after acquiring an additional 518,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after purchasing an additional 89,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 24.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 79,024 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,677.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 398,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 384,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at $14,104,000.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $49.06 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $82.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $420,753.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,686.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.99 per share, with a total value of $181,804.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 589,775 shares of company stock worth $28,205,076 over the last three months.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

