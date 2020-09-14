American International Group Inc. Purchases 9,104 Shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fitbit were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fitbit during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,441,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,500,000 after buying an additional 591,291 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fitbit during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fitbit during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIT opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Fitbit Inc has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $261.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.85 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fitbit Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIT shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.35 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

