SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SJW Group worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,600,000 after acquiring an additional 60,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 122.0% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,725,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,182,000 after acquiring an additional 948,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 371,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after acquiring an additional 45,813 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

SJW opened at $59.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.83.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.09 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.20%. Equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.91%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.