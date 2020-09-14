American International Group Inc. Acquires 2,011 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 487.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

NYSE MNR opened at $14.00 on Monday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Monmouth R.E. Inv. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.