First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 1,354.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter.

FMHI stock opened at $52.06 on Monday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $55.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

