UBS Group AG Acquires 2,873 Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NHS. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 69.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 102.5% during the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 315,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 14.0% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,294,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,276,000 after purchasing an additional 527,588 shares during the period.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd alerts:

Shares of NHS stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.