Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,507 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Biglari were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Biglari by 747.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biglari by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Biglari in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Biglari by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Biglari by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $304,054.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,367. Corporate insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BH opened at $100.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.34. Biglari Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $124.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Biglari from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

