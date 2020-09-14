American International Group Inc. Acquires 278 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Patrick Industries worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 500.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $52.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $69.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $646,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 287,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,604,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,650 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $100,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 297,730 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,016. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PATK. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

