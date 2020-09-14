Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases New Shares in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 8.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 175.9% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

MSG stock opened at $158.52 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Co has a twelve month low of $182.47 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.90 and a beta of 0.87.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

