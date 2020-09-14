Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 26,725 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 121.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,725 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in AFLAC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AFLAC by 23.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,577 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in AFLAC by 26.2% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in AFLAC by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 155,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. AFLAC’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

