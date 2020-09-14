Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Evergy by 12.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 561.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 63,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 54,278 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $51.94 on Monday. Evergy has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

