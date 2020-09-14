Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,058,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,671,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 446,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,473,000 after buying an additional 39,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,267,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $121.05 on Monday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $169.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.68.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.