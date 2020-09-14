Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 69,316 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,956 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 69,316 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $207.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

