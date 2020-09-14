American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 141.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,023,000 after buying an additional 2,616,541 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,350,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,424 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 812.7% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,053,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,684 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $20,408,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12,273.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after buying an additional 1,718,951 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $129,613,871.20. Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 14,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $310,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,417,091 shares of company stock worth $130,666,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.10.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

