American International Group Inc. Has $981,000 Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Forward Air worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Forward Air by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 16.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 41.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.98 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Forward Air news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $286,429.68. Also, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $319,905.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,394.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $844,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

