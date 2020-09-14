Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Stock Holdings Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Moelis & Co worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Moelis & Co by 40.9% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,309,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,987,000 after acquiring an additional 961,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Moelis & Co by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,936,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,507,000 after acquiring an additional 42,523 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in Moelis & Co by 261.6% in the second quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,590,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,615 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Moelis & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,311,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Moelis & Co by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 995,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after acquiring an additional 91,678 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MC opened at $31.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.47. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.57 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

In other Moelis & Co news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $648,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,674.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. TheStreet downgraded Moelis & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moelis & Co from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moelis & Co from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

