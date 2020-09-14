American International Group Inc. Buys 4,202 Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Co were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $31.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.47. Moelis & Co has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $41.27.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.57 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 52.04%.

In other Moelis & Co news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,674.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Moelis & Co Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

