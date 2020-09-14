Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Holdings Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Boise Cascade worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 276.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 42.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 45.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCC. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BofA Securities lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 2,671 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $128,421.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,442.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,349 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. Boise Cascade Co has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.32.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

