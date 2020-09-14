Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 18,534 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,534 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $10,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTM opened at $833.00 on Monday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $629.21 and a twelve month high of $1,168.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $890.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $900.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.51.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

