Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 35,264 Shares of Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929,387 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 7.58% of Natural Resource Partners worth $11,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 128.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 282,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,103,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 53,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

NRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Natural Resource Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NRP stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22. Natural Resource Partners LP has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $27.86.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 107.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.64%.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

