Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $11.33 Million Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,362 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after buying an additional 441,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 26,102 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,769,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 14,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $729,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,603. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 636,360 shares of company stock valued at $27,901,272. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

CSTL stock opened at $48.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $956.55 million, a PE ratio of 441.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $52.32.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

