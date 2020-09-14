Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $17.02 Million Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $17,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 393.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 354,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 282,517 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 21.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 217.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 164,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $997,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $14.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. Analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

