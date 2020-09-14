Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.73% of MGE Energy worth $17,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in MGE Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MGE Energy by 66.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in MGE Energy by 69.3% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $284,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $62.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.41. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $83.26.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $117.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

