Morgan Stanley Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,567,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,614,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.85% of Baytex Energy worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after buying an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Baytex Energy by 328.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,937,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,275 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Baytex Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,672,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 193,345 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Baytex Energy by 43.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,060,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 322,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Baytex Energy by 77.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 906,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 395,100 shares during the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Eight Capital raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.72.

Shares of BTE opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $241.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. Baytex Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $110.15 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 199.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

