Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $17.27 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 34,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 623,578.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 898,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,807,000 after buying an additional 897,953 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 227.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,278,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 70,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPIB opened at $36.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.