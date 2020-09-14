Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Stake Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,301 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Hercules Capital worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 57.0% during the first quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 5,505,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,064,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 121,591.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 42,557 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. Hercules Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTGC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.25 to $12.75 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

