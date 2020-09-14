Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ExlService were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,043,000 after purchasing an additional 575,727 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $20,138,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $553,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 132,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 85,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.69 per share, for a total transaction of $95,535.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 3,004 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $201,868.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $60.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.09. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

