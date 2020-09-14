Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159,402 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Noble were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble by 85.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 93,457 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Noble by 295.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 156,002 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Noble by 101.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 205,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 103,497 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble by 434.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 392,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 319,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Noble by 410.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

Noble stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34. Noble Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $2.32.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

