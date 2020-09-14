Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,269 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in GlycoMimetics were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,831,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,919 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 75.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 206,674 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 286.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the second quarter worth $527,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GlycoMimetics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $160.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.43.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

