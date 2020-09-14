Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,026 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.08% of Resources Connection worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Resources Connection by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Resources Connection by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Resources Connection by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Resources Connection by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Resources Connection by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RECN opened at $11.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $361.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

