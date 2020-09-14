American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 164,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 418,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 42,097 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 95,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $28.40 on Monday. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.47.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

