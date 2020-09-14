60,000 Shares in Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:KC) Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:KC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,655,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,793,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,810,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,706,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,559,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86.

Bill.com (NYSE:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Bill.com Company Profile

