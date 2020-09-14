Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 454.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 34,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,977,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 606,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,216,000 after purchasing an additional 324,489 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $1,012,363.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,999,335.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,888 shares of company stock valued at $29,690,615 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $237.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.34. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

