Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Stake Decreased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,117 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Switch were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Switch by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Switch by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Switch by 81.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Switch by 77.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWCH opened at $14.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.51 and a beta of 0.59. Switch Inc has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Switch Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,965,800.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $542,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,733,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,330,814.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,680 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.06.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

